Man sentenced for COVID relief fraud

By Dustin Weekley
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Charleston was sentenced to five years of federal probation and ordered to pay more than $41,000 back for fraud connected to COVID relief loans, the U.S. Department of Justice reports.

Malik Breckenridge, 26, also must serve eight months on home detention for his part in the scheme. Investigators say he admitted to defrauding the Paycheck Protection Program during the pandemic.

According to the Department of Justice release, he applied for two loans under a business name that’s not registered in West Virginia.

Breckenridge also admitted to submitting forged IRS paperwork.

He later admitted to having those loans forgiven, and the Small Business Association approved that last August.

