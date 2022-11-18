Morgantown participates in Operation Christmas Child

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Every year, Operation Christmas Child put together shoeboxes filled with items for those in need during the holiday season.

Central Drop Off Coordinator in Morgantown, Debbie Wotring, said this was the 29 years of the event.

“The purpose of the boxes is to reach out to children who are suffering in war-torn countries. They suffer from poverty, famine, persecution, and so it is a humanitarian effort, but they also get to hear the gospel of Jesus Christ,” she explained.

Wotring added many of these children were forced to go without items that residents of the United States consider necessities. If they do have these items, they have to share.

“So many of them are sharing a toothbrush. They have multiple other students in maybe an orphanage. So, they get their own. The second thing is we like to put a wow item in. Something that will surprise them and give them excitement,” she said.

Different churches and community groups across the area put together boxes and brought them to the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church in Morgantown to be packed up and shipped out to over 170 countries across the globe.

Wotring said that they were accepting donations until November 21. They hoped to fill at least two, if not three trailers with shoeboxes.

