Multiple accidents reported across NCWV due to snow squall

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple accidents have been reported across several counties in North Central West Virginia due to poor driving conditions from a snow squall moving through the area.

15 accidents were reported in Marion County from 4 to 5:15 p.m., according to the Marion County 911 Center.

There are several other accidents reported on I-79 and I-68 in Monongalia and Preston Counties as well.

As of 5:15 p.m., three accidents have been reported in Harrison County.

