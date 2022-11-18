Multiple accidents reported across NCWV due to snow squall

Driving conditions on I-79 at 4:55 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18.
Driving conditions on I-79 at 4:55 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18.(WV511)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple accidents have been reported across several counties in North Central West Virginia due to poor driving conditions from a snow squall moving through the area.

15 accidents were reported in Marion County from 4 to 5:15 p.m., according to the Marion County 911 Center.

There are several other accidents reported on I-79 and I-68 in Monongalia and Preston Counties as well.

As of 5:15 p.m., three accidents have been reported in Harrison County.

