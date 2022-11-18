New, modern travel plazas coming to West Virginia Turnpike

West Virginia Parkways Authority and Gov. Jim Justice hold a press conference Friday to unveil...
West Virginia Parkways Authority and Gov. Jim Justice hold a press conference Friday to unveil plans to redevelopment travel plazas located along the W.Va. turnpike.(Gov. Justice Office)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - New, modern travel plazas are coming to the West Virginia Turnpike, according to the West Virginia Parkways Authority.

During a press conference Friday, the executive director of the Parkways Authority alongside West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice unveiled a major redevelopment plan for the Beckley, Bluestone and Morton travel plazas.

“By the end of 2024, motorists along the West Virginia Turnpike will be able to enjoy new, modern travel plazas that will provide the traveling public a wonderful service experience and a safe area to rest,” said Parkways Authority executive director Jeff Miller.

Miller called the project a full site redevelopment.

The plazas will have additional parking, expanded fueling options, EV charging stations, picnic areas, outdoor dining, a drive-thru, and food and convenience options, including a Wendy’s, Popeyes and Starbucks at the Beckley location.

West Virginia Parkways Authority and Gov. Jim Justice hold a press conference Friday to unveil...
West Virginia Parkways Authority and Gov. Jim Justice hold a press conference Friday to unveil plans to redevelopment travel plazas located along the W.Va. turnpike.(Gov. Justice Office)
West Virginia Parkways Authority and Gov. Jim Justice hold a press conference Friday to unveil...
West Virginia Parkways Authority and Gov. Jim Justice hold a press conference Friday to unveil plans to redevelopment travel plazas located along the W.Va. turnpike.(Gov. Justice Office)
West Virginia Parkways Authority and Gov. Jim Justice hold a press conference Friday to unveil...
West Virginia Parkways Authority and Gov. Jim Justice hold a press conference Friday to unveil plans to redevelopment travel plazas located along the W.Va. turnpike.(Gov. Justice Office)
West Virginia Parkways Authority and Gov. Jim Justice hold a press conference Friday to unveil...
West Virginia Parkways Authority and Gov. Jim Justice hold a press conference Friday to unveil plans to redevelopment travel plazas located along the W.Va. turnpike.(Gov. Justice Office)

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monongalia County Schools
Three Mon County schools remain on lockdown as deputies search for murder suspect
Temporary bridge planned over giant sinkhole on WVa road
Desiree Corder
Clarksburg woman smoked meth while 3-year-old wandered in rain, police say
Clarksburg native to guest on Blue Bloods.
Clarksburg native to appear in new episode of Blue Bloods
Demolition effort underway at Meadowbrook Mall to set way new anchor
Demolition effort underway at Meadowbrook Mall for new anchor

Latest News

Holiday traffic on Turnpike expected to exceed 700,000 vehicles
WVa Supreme Court issues opinion in scholarship ruling
Supplemental propane assistance going to some WVa families
BPD asking for help identifying people involved in alleged shoplifting
BPD asking for help identifying people involved in alleged shoplifting