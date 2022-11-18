Remains of ‘fetus or infant’ found in freezer, police say

In a news release, the Boston Police Department said officers responded to a call at an...
In a news release, the Boston Police Department said officers responded to a call at an apartment complex Thursday afternoon. When they arrived, they found the remains.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (Gray News) – Police in Boston discovered what appears to be remains of a fetus or an infant.

In a news release, the Boston Police Department said officers responded to a call at an apartment complex Thursday afternoon. When they arrived, they found the remains.

According to WXFT, the remains were found in a freezer.

Boston Police Homicide Detectives along with the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

No further information was available.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monongalia County Schools
Three Mon County schools remain on lockdown as deputies search for murder suspect
Temporary bridge planned over giant sinkhole on WVa road
Desiree Corder
Clarksburg woman smoked meth while 3-year-old wandered in rain, police say
Demolition effort underway at Meadowbrook Mall to set way new anchor
Demolition effort underway at Meadowbrook Mall for new anchor
WVDHHR issues overdose alert warning for 23 counties

Latest News

WVa Supreme Court issues opinion in scholarship ruling
Supplemental propane assistance going to some WVa families
The lake-effect snow spawned some "thundersnow" that was caught on a security camera.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: 'Thundersnow' in New York
BPD asking for help identifying people involved in alleged shoplifting
BPD asking for help identifying people involved in alleged shoplifting