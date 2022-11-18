Salute to Veterans: American Legion Post 31

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Throughout the month of November, WDTV will be giving a ‘Salute to Veterans’ by featuring local veterans and organization who help them each day on First at 4.

Robin Shingleton with the American Legion in Shinnston joined First at 4.

She talked about what she learned from her time in the service and how people can get involved with the American Legion.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

