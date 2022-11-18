Spotlight on Business: Coni & Franc

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - “We focus on the unique we don’t do what is found elsewhere”, Connie Merandi.

Connie Merandi of Coni and Franc has been running her clothing store with her husband Franc for 40 years and she has everything you need to make your princess dreams come true.

“We do everything from the skin out we do under garments and everyday clothing we do sportswear we do interview and work clothing we do cocktail and evening wear homecoming prom ballgowns as well as bridal we do mother of the bride and bridesmaids and everything that goes into the wonderful events that happen in our lives”, Connie Merandi.

Yes, she has everything you want but they specialize in making women feel beautiful and seen.

“We really love to see the transformation when someone comes in and to see them share their quest of what they need and then we can figure out how to clothe them to give them confidence to help them through planning what they need to be how they are going to appear so it’s great to see that transformation and to see the confidence and the joy”, Connie Merandi.

Helping you find your dream outfit is on the list of priorities, but Connie wants to make sure her customers continue to shop for generations to come.

“You know what I love waiting on people that bring their life into our life it’s like they are coming into our home so like years ago I might have started with a lovely lady who might have bought in her daughter who then is now bringing in granddaughters so my favorite part is seeing generations come and I can take care of all of them”, Connie Merandi.

Starting a clothing store wasn’t as whimsical as asking a fairy god mother.

It was a big risk but one of the Merandis say it was a path they knew they had to take.

“Whenever this opportunity came a pass, I guess we weren’t afraid we had no fear I guess we should’ve, but we didn’t know any better, so we jumped on a plane and went to New York and had a line of credit for 25 thousand dollars and that’s how we started”, Connie Merandi.

Coni and Franc are open Monday through Saturday from 10 am until 6pm and you can call the store to make specialty appointments.

“Every day is a celebration here we will open a bottle pf prosecco and toast and thank God for all our blessing and Coni and Franc has been one of them and our customers are the rest”,Connie Merandi.

