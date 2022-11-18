Wind chills in the 20s and teens through the weekend

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today, a few snow showers are possible across the area from about noon through 7pm. Due to the windy conditions, these could manifest as snow squalls, especially in the north. Snow squalls are downbursts of blowing snow that can greatly reduce visibility. DRIVE WITH CAUTION or PULL OVER to wait it out if you find yourself stuck in a squall-- they are typically short in duration (less than an hour). Accumulation totals will be anywhere from a dusting to half an inch in the lowlands, to as high as about an inch in the mountains. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

