Clarksburg Library holds Farmington Mine disaster commemoration

The Clarksburg Library held a commemoration Saturday afternoon in honor of the Farmington Mine...
The Clarksburg Library held a commemoration Saturday afternoon in honor of the Farmington Mine disaster.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg Library held a commemoration Saturday afternoon in honor of the Farmington Mine disaster.

Members of our area recognized the men who passed away from the 1968 Farmington coal mine disaster.

They got to see pictures and memorabilia from the mine disaster through a PowerPoint presentation.

It’s been 54 years since the Farmington mine disaster that happened on November 20, 1968.

At the time 99 miners were inside and the explosion could be heard from miles away. The cause of the explosion was never determined.

There is now a Farmington no. 9 mine memorial located in Mannington that honors the 79 men who dies in the explosion.

As a result of the mine disaster, U.S. congress passed the 1969 coal mine safety and health act which strengthened safety standards for mine inspections.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 Philip Barbour students hospitalized, substance believed to be used with a vape
Clarksburg native to guest on Blue Bloods.
Clarksburg native to appear in new episode of Blue Bloods
Driving conditions on I-79 at 4:55 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18.
Multiple accidents reported across NCWV due to snow squall
Temporary bridge planned over giant sinkhole on WVa road
Camden Clark Medical Center
Officials investigating a bomb threat made to Ruby Memorial from WVU Camden Clark

Latest News

Body found in car pulled from Marion County creek
Body found in car pulled from creek
PCYC holds free Thanksgiving dinner for community.
Preston County Youth Center holds free family Thanksgiving dinner
WVa Supreme Court issues opinion in scholarship ruling
WVU E-sports team heads to the national finals in Texas