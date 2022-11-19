Preston County Youth Center holds free family Thanksgiving dinner

MASONTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Families in the area went to the Preston County Youth Center for a free Thanksgiving dinner.

Director of the center, Kristy Martin, said that it was important to bring people together for the holiday.

“We just want families to come together. There are a lot of families that don’t have a family to go to for the holidays. So, that is what inspired us to have everybody come in with their family. Because that is what we are here, one big family,” Martin explained.

The center held an after-school program that several kids participated in during the week.

The kids in the program learned how to make pumpkin roll and were able to serve it to their families.

Executive Director of the center, Glenn Larew, said the kids were also able to provide a vegetable, thanks to a summer full of hard work.

“The beans we’re serving. They cultivated those all through the summer,” he added.

The meal was buffet style, and families were able to sit down and enjoy each other’s company.

The center had activities for the community throughout the year that could be found on their Facebook page.

