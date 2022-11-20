5 hospitalized after Taylor County crash

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Five people were hospitalized after a crash in Taylor County, officials said.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. on Rt. 119 near Bailey Road.

Four people had to be extricated from the vehicles.

Three people were flown by medical helicopter while two others were taken by ambulance to a hospital.

The conditions of those injured has not been released at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

