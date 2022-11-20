5 hospitalized after Taylor County crash

Five people were hospitalized after a crash in Taylor County, officials said.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pixabay)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Five people were hospitalized after a crash in Taylor County, officials said.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. on Rt. 119 near Bailey Road.

Four people had to be extricated from the vehicles.

Three people were flown by medical helicopter while two others were taken by ambulance to a hospital.

The conditions of those injured has not been released at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in car pulled from Marion County creek
Body found in car pulled from creek
Clarksburg native to guest on Blue Bloods.
Clarksburg native to appear in new episode of Blue Bloods
Temporary bridge planned over giant sinkhole on WVa road
3 Philip Barbour students hospitalized, substance believed to be used with a vape
Driving conditions on I-79 at 4:55 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18.
Multiple accidents reported across NCWV due to snow squall

Latest News

The Comic Book Roadshow visited the Hilton Garden inn in Clarksburg Sunday.
Comic Book Roadshow visits Clarksburg
Body found in car pulled from creek
Kayla Smith's Saturday Evening Forecast | November 19, 2022
Kayla Smith's Saturday Evening Forecast | November 19, 2022
(Photo: WV State Archives)
Clarksburg Library holds Farmington Mine disaster commemoration