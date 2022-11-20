5 hospitalized after Taylor County crash
Five people were hospitalized after a crash in Taylor County, officials said.
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Five people were hospitalized after a crash in Taylor County, officials said.
The crash happened around 1 p.m. on Rt. 119 near Bailey Road.
Four people had to be extricated from the vehicles.
Three people were flown by medical helicopter while two others were taken by ambulance to a hospital.
The conditions of those injured has not been released at this time.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.