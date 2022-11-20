Comic Book Roadshow visits Clarksburg

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Comic Book Roadshow visited the Hilton Garden inn in Clarksburg Sunday.

The Comic Book Roadshow travels all over the U.S. selling and collecting items like comics, toys, and cards. If anyone is looking to sell, they are encouraged to visit the comic book roadshow.

Many people consider this a hobby and even a business. Co-owner of Comic Book Roadshow Leroy Harper says this has become a popular hobby for some.

“It’s just a hobby that’s turned into a business. The collectible market is on fire right now. It’s just something nostalgic. There are a lot of collectors out there that are interested in reliving their childhood. It’s just a hobby that is a good time to sell if you’re in the market for that.”

The Comic Book Roadshow will also be there Monday from 10 to 6.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.