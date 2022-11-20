Comic Book Roadshow visits Clarksburg

The Comic Book Roadshow visited the Hilton Garden inn in Clarksburg Sunday.
The Comic Book Roadshow visited the Hilton Garden inn in Clarksburg Sunday.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Comic Book Roadshow visited the Hilton Garden inn in Clarksburg Sunday.

The Comic Book Roadshow travels all over the U.S. selling and collecting items like comics, toys, and cards. If anyone is looking to sell, they are encouraged to visit the comic book roadshow.

Many people consider this a hobby and even a business. Co-owner of Comic Book Roadshow Leroy Harper says this has become a popular hobby for some.

“It’s just a hobby that’s turned into a business. The collectible market is on fire right now. It’s just something nostalgic. There are a lot of collectors out there that are interested in reliving their childhood. It’s just a hobby that is a good time to sell if you’re in the market for that.”

The Comic Book Roadshow will also be there Monday from 10 to 6.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in car pulled from Marion County creek
Body found in car pulled from creek
Clarksburg native to guest on Blue Bloods.
Clarksburg native to appear in new episode of Blue Bloods
Temporary bridge planned over giant sinkhole on WVa road
3 Philip Barbour students hospitalized, substance believed to be used with a vape
Driving conditions on I-79 at 4:55 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18.
Multiple accidents reported across NCWV due to snow squall

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
5 hospitalized after Taylor County crash
Body found in car pulled from creek
Kayla Smith's Saturday Evening Forecast | November 19, 2022
Kayla Smith's Saturday Evening Forecast | November 19, 2022
(Photo: WV State Archives)
Clarksburg Library holds Farmington Mine disaster commemoration