Extremely cold wind chill temps Sunday morning
A mostly dry cold front brings colder air and gusty winds to the area.
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 7:48 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Wind Chill Advisory is in place for eastern Tucker County and eastern Randolph County tonight due to wind chills in the negatives. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
