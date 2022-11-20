Extremely cold wind chill temps Sunday morning

A mostly dry cold front brings colder air and gusty winds to the area.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 7:48 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Wind Chill Advisory is in place for eastern Tucker County and eastern Randolph County tonight due to wind chills in the negatives. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

Have any weather photos or videos you’d like to share with us? You can do so here!

