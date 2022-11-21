1 flown to the hospital, 3 others transported after rollover crash

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Four people were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle rollover crash in Marion County Monday afternoon.

Officials with the Marion County 911 Center said a crash involving three vehicles happened around 2:40 p.m. on Monday on Rt. 250 at the intersection of Hillcrest Rd.

One of the vehicles rolled over onto its roof.

Rollover crash shuts down Marion County road, HealthNet responds

Three people were transported to the hospital by ambulance, and one person was flown by HealthNet to the hospital, officials said. A landing zone was set up at the Marion County Soccer Complex for the helicopter. Officials do not know the extent of their injuries.

Authorities said the roadway is completely shut down, as of 3:50 p.m. It is unclear when it will reopen.

Several agencies responded to the crash with HealthNet, including West Virginia State Police.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.