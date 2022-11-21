Brickside in Bridgeport holds renovation ribbon cutting

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A popular restaurant and bar in Harrison County held a ribbon cutting for its latest additions.

Brickside Bar and Grill in Bridgeport celebrated the completion of a renovated dining hall and entryway as well as improvements to their stage and electronics on Monday.

Brickside first opened in 2009, and owner Robert Davis said they’re always improving. This is their biggest project to date.

“It’s been nice. “It’s been a long haul all summer long. We started designing it at the first of the year, and we finished probably a month ago. There’s still little touches we’ve still got to do here and there,” Davis said.

Most importantly, Davis said he’s excited to welcome back regular customers to see the improvements as well as bringing in new faces.

