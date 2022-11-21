Bridgeport café undergoing major expansion

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Since April of 2019, Bridgeport residents and visitors have enjoyed healthy nutrient-rich food and drink items, as well as bright, urban atmosphere at Winnie’s Café. Serving shakes, smoothies, juices and coffee beverages - as well as salads, sandwiches, and other organic options - the Main Street business is now expanding.

“I realized I needed to expand Winnie’s when we would not have enough seating for our customers every weekend and sometimes busy days during the week,” said owner Brandi Starkey Post. “Sure, this is a great problem to have, and I am very thankful for (the business), but watching people walk away because there isn’t enough seating was very frustrating for me. I knew this was a problem I needed to address as soon as possible.”

To make that extra space, Post decided to utilize part of her Main Street Fitness business, located next door. The entire gym moved to the second floor and the downstairs area is being renovated into an extension of the dining area – expanding from 700 to 1200 square feet and seating for 70, rather than the 20 previously accommodated.

Along with a larger café comes some new menu options, including alcoholic drinks. The space will also be available for rental for special events.

“We’re all about getting people together and enjoying each other’s company. We want customers to enjoy the bet experience at Winnie’s by providing distinctive, excellent service and high-quality products,” Post said. “It’s important to me to provide a welcoming ambiance and to be a comforting presence in the community we serve. We know our guests have a choice and we never want them to feel less than special.”

Post is most appreciative of the community’s support, and she looks forward to sharing the new space with her customers.

“Without the support of our customers, there is no business - and the employees are the key to building business loyalty and sustaining relationships. Without the hard work and support of both, I wouldn’t be able to continue my passion,” she said. “I am hoping to enjoy a cup of coffee with my customers in our new addition before Christmas.”

Post named her café – originally known as Winnie’s Juice Bar – after her grandmother Linda “Winnie” Starkey, who was a great influence in her life.

