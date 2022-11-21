Bull on the loose in Louisville finally captured by cowboys

By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The last of 10 cattle that got loose in Louisville, Kentucky, last month has been captured.

A Facebook video posted by animal advocate Tara Bassett shows three wranglers chasing the missing bull while riding horses though an open field, The Courier Journal reported. In Saturday’s video, Bassett said one cowboy caught the bull, but it escaped. The bull was eventually wrangled and taken by truck to a Louisville animal sanctuary.

The bull was one of 10 cattle that escaped from a truck on Oct. 21 after a non-injury accident. Six of the cows were recovered that same day, Louisville Metro Police said. Three other cows were recovered that weekend by a part-time cowboy from Huntington, West Virginia, the newspaper reported.

