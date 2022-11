BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Monongalia County Commission President Tom Bloom joined First at 4 on Monday.

He talked about the Olympic Diving Trials that could be coming to Mylan Park and teaching second graders how to swim at the Aquatic Center.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.