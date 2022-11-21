Law enforcement encourages safety this holiday season

Wyoming County Sheriff Department want you to be cautious this holiday season.
Wyoming County Sheriff Department want you to be cautious this holiday season.(Jamie Leigh Reichert)
By Jamie Leigh Reichert
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
WYOMING COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -We are three days away from the Thanksgiving holiday.

Those charged with protecting and serving the community want us to take some time to think about more than what we’re serving on the holiday menu and hope you consider your travel plans more.

It’s that time a year again where travelers hit the road to visit family and friends for the holidays, but law enforcement wants you to take caution.

“With this be in the holiday season especially this week with Thanksgiving coming up… there is going to be a lot more traveling on the road. So what people ought to do is leave early. Check their routes and everything make sure there’s no weather that is proceeding them that they might slow and down or they might have road conditions trouble and just take your time because you know when you get in a hurry, bad things happen,” said Bradley Ellison, Sheriff, Wyoming County.

Holidays can bring out some of the biggest family feuds. in November, this time of year, leads to extra helpings of law enforcement intervention.

“I would say Thanksgiving would be your biggest time call volume wise for those incidents. You are talking about two different holidays. Thanksgiving and Christmas. Christmas means a little more you probably have a little less,” said Sheriff Ellison.

There are lots of considerations to keep in mind to make this holiday season as safe as possible. Proper planning can help make it a truly Happy Thanksgiving.

Sheriff Ellison adds motorist doing any travel on the roads over the holiday really need to keep the weather in mind, whether you are driving across town or out of state.

He says it’s important to keep a watchful eye on the weather and road conditions.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

