Man dead after vehicle found in swampy area

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The body of a man was found inside a vehicle that had crashed into a swampy area in Bridgeport, authorities said.

The vehicle was discovered near the intersection of Meadowbrook Rd. and Custer Howllow Rd. around 2 a.m. Monday.

The identity of the man inside has not been publicly released at this time.

Authorities say it’s unclear what caused the vehicle to go over an embankment and into the swamp.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates.

