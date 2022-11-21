Mild, sunny start to Thanksgiving week!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a chilly, sunny weekend and a cold start to this Monday, this afternoon will be mild and sunny. But what about the rest of Thanksgiving week? Find out in the video above.

This weekend was chilly and quiet, with sunny skies and temperatures hovering around freezing at times, but today will be warmer, as a high-pressure system south of us lifts warmer air into our region. This afternoon, temperatures will reach the mid-40s, a few degrees below-average for this time of year. On the bright side, skies will be sunny, with southwest winds of 5-10 mph. Overnight, skies will still be clear, and winds will be light. This allows temperatures to drop below freezing, into the upper-20s. Then tomorrow afternoon, skies will still be clear and sunny, allowing temperatures to reach the upper-40s. Temperatures will continue rising throughout the rest of the week, and by Thanksgiving itself, temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper-50s in some areas. Combined with mostly sunny skies and just a few clouds, it will be a good day to travel. After Thanksgiving, however, a low-pressure system will lift in from the west into West Virginia around the weekend. While models are a little uncertain regarding the timing of the system this far out, it’s looking likely that rain chances will first start on Friday and last into the weekend. The mountainous areas could even see some rain/snow mix later in the weekend, although that will depend on how much cool air flows back into West Virginia this weekend, as the system pushes east. So we are watching carefully, but basically, you may want to give yourself extra time on the roads just to be safe. It’s not until at least Sunday that any leftover precipitation leaves, although temperatures will be lower compared to Thanksgiving day, with highs in the upper-40s possible. In short, the first half of this week, right up to Thanksgiving will bring rising temperatures and sunshine.

Today: Sunny skies. South-southwest winds of 10-15 mph. High: 48.

Tonight: Clear skies. South-southwest winds of 5-10 mph. Low: 27.

Tuesday: Sunny skies. South-southwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 53.

Wednesday: Sunny skies. High: 56.

