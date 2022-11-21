Raleigh County man charged with burglary and attempted murder

A Raleigh County man is behind bars after police responded to a burglary and stabbing in Beaver.
A Raleigh County man is behind bars after police responded to a burglary and stabbing in Beaver.(SRJ)
By WVVA Newsroom
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Raleigh County man is behind bars after police responded to a burglary and stabbing in Beaver.

Charles Cox was charged with Burglary and Attempted Murder.

According to the complaint, deputies were called to a home on 3rd Street in Beaver regarding a burglary and assault in progress. When deputies arrived in the home, they found the victim with multiple stab wounds. The victim told police he had been attacked by Cox after discovering him in the garage.

The complaint said deputies were not able to find Cox immediately, discovering him several hours later in a crawlspace inside the home.

Cox is currently being held in Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in car pulled from Marion County creek
Body found in car pulled from creek
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
5 hospitalized after Taylor County crash
Clarksburg native to guest on Blue Bloods.
Clarksburg native to appear in new episode of Blue Bloods
FILE
Man dead after vehicle found in swampy area
Temporary bridge planned over giant sinkhole on WVa road

Latest News

Zachary Wenderoth
Webster County man stabs another man four times, police say
Winnie’s Café
Bridgeport café undergoing major expansion
Supplemental propane assistance going to some WVa families
Preston County Youth Center holds free family Thanksgiving dinner
Glenville State set to host tree lighting, holiday concert