Raleigh County man charged with burglary and attempted murder

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Raleigh County man is behind bars after police responded to a burglary and stabbing in Beaver.

Charles Cox was charged with Burglary and Attempted Murder.

According to the complaint, deputies were called to a home on 3rd Street in Beaver regarding a burglary and assault in progress. When deputies arrived in the home, they found the victim with multiple stab wounds. The victim told police he had been attacked by Cox after discovering him in the garage.

The complaint said deputies were not able to find Cox immediately, discovering him several hours later in a crawlspace inside the home.

Cox is currently being held in Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) on a $100,000 bond.

