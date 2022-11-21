Shane Lyons hired at Alabama as Executive Director of Athletics, COO

Photo courtesy: Brian Persinger
Photo courtesy: Brian Persinger(BRIAN_PERSINGER | wdtv)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WDTV) - Former West Virginia University athletic director Shane Lyons has returned to Alabama as its Executive Deputy Director of Athletics and Chief Operating Officer, according to the University of Alabama.

Lyons recently parted ways with WVU after eight years as Athletic Director.

He previously served as Deputy Director of Athletics for the Crimson Tide from 2011-15.

“Shane is a well-respected administrator in college athletics who brings a variety of experiences and wealth of knowledge to Alabama,” said Alabama Athletic Director Greg Byrne. “We are thrilled to have Shane back in Tuscaloosa to join our executive leadership team.”

While at WVU, Lyons led a department of 18 varsity sports, 250 employees and approximately 500 student-athletes while serving on the President’s Executive Leadership Team.

“I want to thank Greg Byrne for this tremendous opportunity to return to The University of Alabama,” said Lyons. “I have great respect for Greg and Alabama Athletics, and I am looking forward to returning to Tuscaloosa. My previous time at Alabama provided me with great opportunities, and I am eager to join Greg’s team and help the Crimson Tide continue to have one of the best and most successful departments in the nation.”

The search for Lyons’ replacement at WVU continues.

