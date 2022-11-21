Sheetz offers discount many drivers will be thankful for this holiday season

Sheetz is lowering gas prices for the start of the holiday season.
Sheetz is lowering gas prices for the start of the holiday season.(MGN)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Sheetz is celebrating the start of the holiday season by reducing the price of unleaded 88 gas to $1.99 at more than 350 of its locations across the country.

According to a news release, the price will only be available at the 368 Sheetz stores that offer unleaded 88.

“We hope this price reduction provides much-needed relief at the pump for our customers as they travel for the Thanksgiving holiday,” president and CEO Travis Sheetz said.

The limited-time promotion began Monday and will continue through Nov. 28.

“We are excited to extend this offer to our customers as many of them start hitting the road for the Thanksgiving holiday,” Sheetz said.

According to Sheetz, unleaded 88 contains 5% more ethanol than unleaded 87 and burns cleaner, making it more environmentally friendly.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in car pulled from Marion County creek
Body found in car pulled from creek
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
5 hospitalized after Taylor County crash
Clarksburg native to guest on Blue Bloods.
Clarksburg native to appear in new episode of Blue Bloods
FILE
Man dead after vehicle found in swampy area
Temporary bridge planned over giant sinkhole on WVa road

Latest News

This April 2, 2021, file photo shows freight train cars and containers at Norfolk Southern...
Consumers could pay price if railroads, unions can’t agree
Injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a Massachusetts Apple store (NO AUDIO).
Officials: SUV crashes into Apple store; 1 dead, 16 injured
Zachary Wenderoth
Webster County man stabs another man four times, police say
FILE - President Joe Biden pardons Peanut Butter, the national Thanksgiving turkey, in the Rose...
Biden opens holidays, pardons turkeys Chocolate and Chip
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2012 file photo, Bob Dylan performs in Los Angeles.
Bob Dylan publisher sorry for $600 book’s replica autographs