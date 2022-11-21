Temperatures rise under sunny skies through midweek

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a gusty front blowing through last night, today’s temperatures suffered. Monday morning will be very cold, but diminishing winds will keep us from low wind chills. Highs gradually rise back to seasonable through Thursday, though lows will remain below average thanks to clear overnights. Thanksgiving will see increasing clouds, but rain won’t begin until very late Thursday night/Friday morning. This will be rain for most, though higher elevations have a chance for wintry mix. Precipitation will persist through Saturday as well, and in the overnight hours may turn to wintry mix in the lowlands and snow showers in the mountains. This will turn back to all rain in the afternoon, and will all move out by the end of the night Saturday. Nicer conditions will prevail for Sunday.

