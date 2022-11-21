Webster County man stabs another man four times, police say

COWEN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Webster County man has been charged after officers said he stabbed another man four times on Friday.

Deputies responded to a home on Lisa Lane in Cowen Friday afternoon for a reported malicious wounding, according to a criminal complaint.

Authorities said 20-year-old Zachary Wenderoth, of Cowen, stabbed a man “multiple times with a knife in the chest area” and fled the scene following the incident.

On the scene, officers saw a blood trail that started on the sidewalk and led into the home. The report says “a large amount of blood” was on both the victim and the floor of the home.

A witness told officers Wenderoth allegedly “climbed out his bedroom window to leave the home,” and the victim went outside and attempted to stop him. The altercation “intensified,” and Wenderoth pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim.

The report says the victim had wounds consistent with knife strikes. Officials said he was struck once in the arm, twice in the shoulder and once in the back.

The victim was transported to Webster County Memorial Hospital and treated for his injuries. His injuries were non life-threatening, and he has since been released.

Wenderoth was later located by deputies about four hours later at a convenience store in Cowen and was taken into custody without incident.

Wenderoth has been charged with four counts of malicious wounding. He is being held at Central Regional Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

