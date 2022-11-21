West Virginia DOH worker struck by car

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:12 PM EST
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia Division of Highways flagger was struck by a car Monday morning.

Officials with the WVDOH said the flagger was struck around 8:30 a.m. Monday and treated for minor injuries.

The WVDOH takes work zone safety very seriously, and urges motorists to be extra vigilant when road work is going on.

“It’s a constant reminder of the importance of staying alert when navigating through a work zone,” said Scott Eplin, Assistant Deputy Secretary of Transportation.

