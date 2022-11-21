West Virginia’s Snowshoe Mountain opens to skiers this week

Snowshoe Mountain file image
Snowshoe Mountain file image(WHSV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2022
SNOWSHOE, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia ski resort is opening some of its trails to the public this week.

Snowshoe Mountain said it will start the ski season for the general public on Wednesday with a limited number of trails. The Pocahontas County resort also will be open Tuesday to passholders and employees.

Ski operations at nearby Silver Creek resort will open on Dec. 16, weather permitting.

West Virginia resorts draw more than 800,000 skier visits a year, typically luring visitors from Virginia, North Carolina, Ohio and Florida. The ski and snowboard season traditionally runs through late March.

