Alleged kidnapping caught on camera in traffic; suspect arrested

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An alleged kidnapping was caught on camera Monday evening in the middle of a busy intersection near a shopping center in the Barboursville area.

A man, identified by West Virginia State Police as Danny White Jr., was later arrested and faces kidnapping and domestic battery.

Danny White Jr. (WVRJA)

Troopers say the call came in shortly before 6 p.m. about an abduction at the Merritts Creek Shopping Plaza near the junction of Interstate 64.

The video -- shot by a woman in traffic -- shows a young woman being dragged out of car and thrown into a pickup truck.

The young woman’s family told WVSP troopers they had rescued their daughter from an abusive relationship in Mason County and were returning home when the alleged abuser, White Jr., caught up with them and took the victim.

Troopers went to the man’s home to make the arrest and take the woman back home.

White is awaiting arraignment at Western Regional Jail.

