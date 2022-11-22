Alleged kidnapping caught on camera in traffic; suspect arrested

Alleged abductor arrested in Cabell County
By Tim Irr
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An alleged kidnapping was caught on camera Monday evening in the middle of a busy intersection near a shopping center in the Barboursville area.

A man, identified by West Virginia State Police as Danny White Jr., was later arrested and faces kidnapping and domestic battery.

Danny White Jr.
Danny White Jr.(WVRJA)

Troopers say the call came in shortly before 6 p.m. about an abduction at the Merritts Creek Shopping Plaza near the junction of Interstate 64.

The video -- shot by a woman in traffic -- shows a young woman being dragged out of car and thrown into a pickup truck.

The young woman’s family told WVSP troopers they had rescued their daughter from an abusive relationship in Mason County and were returning home when the alleged abuser, White Jr., caught up with them and took the victim.

Troopers went to the man’s home to make the arrest and take the woman back home.

White is awaiting arraignment at Western Regional Jail.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dead after vehicle found in swampy area
Man dead after vehicle found in swampy area
Opening date for LongHorn Steakhouse in Clarksburg announced
Opening date for LongHorn Steakhouse in Clarksburg announced
Rollover crash shuts down Marion County road, HealthNet responds
1 flown to the hospital, 3 others transported after rollover crash
DNR said the boy and the man were members of the same hunting party.
11-year-old shot and killed in hunting accident
Body found in car pulled from Marion County creek
Body found in car pulled from creek

Latest News

Matthew McDougal
Weston man accused of sexually assaulting minor
Man killed in ATV accident in Ritchie Co.
Morgantown could potentially host the 2024 Olympic Diving Trials.
Morgantown could possibly host the Olympic Diving Trials
West Virginia DOH worker struck by car
WVU Medicine Health Report: New treatment for prostate cancer
WVU Medicine Health Report: New treatment for prostate cancer