Anita (Knight) Neel, 63, of Grafton, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at WVU Medicine United Hospital Center. She was born on October 12, 1959, in Fairmont; a daughter of the late Wesley M. Knight and Merle Kathleen (Willis) Knight.

Anita worked 17 years for Superior Industries Laundry. She was Baptist by faith. Anita enjoyed watching old movies, especially Hee Haw, and playing card games.

Anita is survived by her son, Buddy Joe “BJ” Bartholow and his husband, Clinton Dulaney of Waynesburg, Pa.; her daughter, Amanda Helms, of Fairmont; her grandchildren, Joseph Michael Barnett, Micah Barnett, Jayson Barnett, and Emma Helms; her brother, Wesley Knight and wife Paula of Fairmont, Clyde Knight of Grafton, and Jamie Knight and wife Barbara of Fairmont; her puppies, Lizzy and Maxine; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Anita was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen “Joe” Allen Neel, who died on August 17, 2019; and her sister, Koloa Knight.

Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Tuesday from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m., and on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral services at 1:00 p.m. with Buddy Joe Bartholow, officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home to help offset the funeral expenses.

Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

