Belington man charged for hitting another man with piece of wood

Nicholas Jones
Nicholas Jones(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Barbour County man has been charged after officers said he hit another man with a piece of wood.

Officers with the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office responded to Broaddus Hospital Monday evening for an altercation complaint, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers spoke with the victim who said 34-year-old Nicholas Jones struck him in the head with a treated 2x4 piece of wood.

The report says the victim was listening to music when Jones allegedly entered the room and said he was going to hit the victim with the 2x4.

When the victim responded, officers said Jones struck him with the piece of wood, causing a laceration on his forehead that was approximately 2 to 3 inches in length.

The victim reportedly started to lose consciousness before being taken to the hospital.

Jones has been charged with malicious wounding. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Opening date for LongHorn Steakhouse in Clarksburg announced
Opening date for LongHorn Steakhouse in Clarksburg announced
Man dead after vehicle found in swampy area
Man dead after vehicle found in swampy area
Rollover crash shuts down Marion County road, HealthNet responds
1 flown to the hospital, 3 others transported after rollover crash
DNR said the boy and the man were members of the same hunting party.
11-year-old shot and killed in hunting accident
Body found in car pulled from Marion County creek
Body found in car pulled from creek

Latest News

I-68 westbound shut down in Mon County due to crash. Photo is traffic backed up for miles as of...
I-68 westbound shut down in Mon County due to crash
COVID-19 vaccination center opening at Meadowbrook Mall
Meadowbrook Mall hosting food drive for Clarksburg Mission
Meadowbrook Mall hosts food drive for Clarksburg Mission
First at 4 Forum: Tina Yoke
First at 4 Forum: Tina Yoke