Belington man charged for hitting another man with piece of wood

BELINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Barbour County man has been charged after officers said he hit another man with a piece of wood.

Officers with the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office responded to Broaddus Hospital Monday evening for an altercation complaint, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers spoke with the victim who said 34-year-old Nicholas Jones struck him in the head with a treated 2x4 piece of wood.

The report says the victim was listening to music when Jones allegedly entered the room and said he was going to hit the victim with the 2x4.

When the victim responded, officers said Jones struck him with the piece of wood, causing a laceration on his forehead that was approximately 2 to 3 inches in length.

The victim reportedly started to lose consciousness before being taken to the hospital.

Jones has been charged with malicious wounding. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.