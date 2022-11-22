Deadly shooting reported in Fayette County

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man died following a shooting Monday night in Fayette County, according to Sheriff Mike Fridley.

The shooting was reported just before 9 p.m. Monday.

Deputies were advised a man had been shot in the stomach inside a trailer at the Mountainair Mobile Home Park in Glen Jean.

The victim has been identified as Ashtin Owens, 37, of Scarbro, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Further information has not been released.

