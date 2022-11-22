Della Mae Williams, 89 of Cleveland, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022 at Morgantown Health & Rehab Center. She was born May 9, 1933 in Hacker Valley to the late Charley Ellis and Roxie Cowger Williams and was a lifelong resident of Webster County. Della was Methodist by Faith and enjoyed sewing. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son Keith Williams; brothers Wilbert, Willie, and Ellis Williams; sisters Ocie Coombs and Bertha Campbell; granddaughter Salena Williams; and great-grandson Royce Williams. She is survived by a granddaughter Raven Williams; great-grandchildren Jayden Williams, Ella Campbell, Brooklyn Campbell, and Romany Williams; and many extended family and friends. In keeping with Della’s wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving Della’s family.

