Estelle Taylor Culbreth, 101, of Grant Town, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022. She was born on August 25, 1921, the daughter of the late Charles and Hannah Culbreth. Estelle was employed by Joseph Miller & Son Plumbing, Roofing, and Heating. She was a member of Mt. Beulah Missionary Baptist Church and the Eastern Star Pittsburgh Chapter. Estelle is survived by her son, Charles Eddie Culbreth; 9 grandchildren; and 37 great grandchildren; In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie Lee Culbreth. A graveside service will be held at Grandview Memorial Gardens on Friday, November 25, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Wesley Dobbs officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

