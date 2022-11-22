First Alert Evening Forecast

We’re looking at a great turkey day coming up!
By Kevin Corriveau and WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kevin’s Evening Forecast for November 22th, 2022

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Cloudy: Low: 26

Wednesday: Sunny: High: 55

Thursday: Mostly sunny: High: 61

Friday: Showers: High: 52

