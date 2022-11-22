Gov. Justice ‘seriously considering’ Senate run

Gov. Jim Justice
Gov. Jim Justice(MGN: Gov. Jim Justice)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice said Tuesday that he is “seriously considering” a run for Senate in 2024.

This comes a week after Congressman Alex Mooney said he would run for senate in 2024.

Justice said he has not made a final decision yet, but if he chooses to run, he will continue to work just as hard as governor.

“I’m very seriously considering running for Senate. I have not made a final decision yet, you know, but I promise you irregardless to whatever I do, I’ll be your governor the next two years. I’m not going to sit around and just ‘hang out,’” Justice said.

He did not say when the decision will be made.

