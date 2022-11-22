Gov. Justice ‘seriously considering’ Senate run

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice said Tuesday that he is “seriously considering” a run for Senate in 2024.

This comes a week after Congressman Alex Mooney said he would run for senate in 2024.

Justice said he has not made a final decision yet, but if he chooses to run, he will continue to work just as hard as governor.

“I’m very seriously considering running for Senate. I have not made a final decision yet, you know, but I promise you irregardless to whatever I do, I’ll be your governor the next two years. I’m not going to sit around and just ‘hang out,’” Justice said.

He did not say when the decision will be made.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.