CHEAT LAKE, W.Va (WDTV) - Traffic is backed up for several miles on Interstate 68 westbound in Monongalia County due to an accident involving a tractor-trailer.

The crash at mile marker 9 westbound on I-68 was called in to authorities around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

The westbound lanes are closed. Officials said traffic is being diverted off of I-68 at exit 10.

The crash has also caused significant delays to traffic traveling eastbound on I-68 in the area.

Officials were unable to comment on the amount of vehicles involved or any injuries sustained in the accident.

Below is a photo of traffic from a WV511 camera being backed up westbound on I-68 at mile marker 11.5 as of 5:40 p.m.

I-68 westbound shut down in Mon County due to crash. Photo is traffic backed up for miles as of 5:40 p.m. (WV511)

A 5 News reporter is heading to the area to gather more details.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

