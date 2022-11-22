Lance Corporal Randy Antonk, 68, of Fairmont passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at his home. He was born September 30, 1954 in Fairmont, WV, a son of Loretta Antonk and the late Frank Antonk. He is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Linda Antonk. Randy was a graduate of East Fairmont High School and was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp. Randy worked as a mechanic for Pace Pontiac, Tarleton Buick (Astros), and the Marion County Transit Authority. In addition to his wife and mother, Randy is survived by his children, Jackie (Todd) Antonk-Burgreen of Winchester, VA, Randy (Molly) Antonk, Jr. of Westover, WV, and Frankie Antonk of Cheat Lake, WV; grandchildren, Nathan and Ethan Burgreen of Winchester, VA, Trenton (Makaleigh) Burgreen of Columbia, SC, and Isaiah Antonk; step children, Rick (Michelle) Shorter of Charlotte, NC, Robert Shorter of Farmington, WV, and Lori (Travis) Williams of Farmington, WV; step grandchildren, Troy Williams, Courtney Williams, and Josh (Grace) Shorter; step great grandchildren, Jenslynn and Regan Shorter; sisters, Helen (Gerald) Goodwin and Regina (Steve) Boyce; brother, David Antonk; neighbors, Bud and Sharon Hager, Debbie Harvey and Mike Stingo, Sherri and Greg Kidwell, and Jamie and Deb Colanero; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, Randy was preceded in death by his daughter, Jennifer Antonk, and his beloved furry friend, Bentley. Randy had a zest for life and enjoyed spending time with his friends and family. He was an avid WVU Mountaineer fan. He was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. If Randy couldn’t fix it, no one could. His laughter was contagious and he will be missed by many. The family has entrusted the arrangements to Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, November 28, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. The funeral will be on Monday at the funeral home at 1:30 p.m. with Pastor Jim Zinn officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Fairmont with full military honors. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

