Larry Gene Ice, 75, of Salem, passed unexpectedly on November, 21, 2022. Although it was too soon, the family takes comfort in knowing he is in the arms of the Lord. Larry was born on January 31, 1947, in Uniontown, WV, a son of the late Algie Oral Ice and Helen L. Blake. In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his twin brother, Terry Ice. On January 10, 1969, Larry married the love of his life, Linda Lou Persinger, and together they shared over 53 wonderful years. She will miss him dearly. Forever cherishing their memories of Larry are his loving wife, Linda Persinger Ice of Salem; two sons: James E. Ice and wife, Kimberly, of Lost Creek, and Jeffrey L. Ice and wife, Laurie, of Grafton; three grandchildren: Taylor Spicer and husband, Tyler, of Bridgeport, Justin Ice and companion, Sidney Brown, of Clarksburg, and Dylan Ice of Grafton; two step-grandchildren: Devyn Webster and husband, Dustin, of Clarksburg, and Matthew Coffman and wife, Angela, of Fairmont; one great-grandchild, Winnie Webster; and one cousin whom he loved as a brother, Mark Hunt and wife, Judy, of Moundsville. Larry was a 1966 graduate of Valley High School. Following graduation, Larry was drafted into the United States Army and proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. He was employed with Pennzoil as a Plant Supervisor for over 31 years. Larry attended Hepzibah Baptist Church. He enjoyed collecting and working on antique cars. In his free time, he also enjoyed drag racing and talking on the phone with family and friends. Larry loved playing banjo and bluegrass music with his friends, and even spent time playing for the Lewis County Senior Center and various nursing homes. Most of all, Larry was a family man. He loved nothing more then playing with his grandchildren when they were little and spending time with his family. Larry’s selfless and caring nature will be dearly missed by all who loved and cared for him. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, November 25, 2022. Funeral Services will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, November 26, 2022 in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Todd Jarman officiating. Interment will follow at McHenry Cemetery #1 on Sand Fork. Full military honors will be accorded by the United States Army and Lewis County Honor Guard. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, appreciate the service of Larry Gene Ice and it has been our honor and privilege to serve his family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.