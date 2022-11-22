Man injured in ATV accident in Ritchie Co.

BURNT HOUSE, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said one man was injured in an ATV accident Monday evening in Ritchie County.

The Ritchie County 911 Center said the accident happened on Staunton Turnpike near Burnt House around 6:50 p.m. Monday.

It was a “rollover type” accident, according to officials. The ATV was the only vehicle involved in the accident.

The man was the only person riding the ATV at the time of the accident, officials said.

The West Virginia State Police is investigating the accident. 5 News reached out to state police regarding the man’s injuries, but WVSP is not providing additional information at this time.

