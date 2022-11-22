Man sentenced for ‘retaliation against a gov. witness’

Court ruling
Court ruling(MGN)
By Melinda Zosh
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Witness intimidation is sending a Raleigh County man to prison for more than three years. David Stanley, 46, of Bolt was sentenced to three years and five months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for retaliation against a government witness.

According to court documents and statements made in court, from July 2021 through Aug. 11, 2021, Stanley sent multiple intimidating and threatening messages through Facebook messenger to a witness in the federal criminal case of Stanley’s brother.

That brother, Charles Stanley, pled guilty to crimes related to the theft and destruction of mining equipment in Boone and Lincoln Counties.

