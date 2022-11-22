School employee allegedly exposed students to sexually explicit material

Marion County Schools
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - An employee with Marion County Schools allegedly exposed students to sexually explicit material.

The Marion County Board of Education listed an item on its agenda for a meeting on Monday that the superintendent recommends the suspension of an employee for 30 school days for exposing students to sexually explicit material.

The agenda item recommended the suspension to be served from Nov. 4, 2022 to Jan. 3, 2023.

The item did not list the name of the employee.

It is unclear whether or not the person is still employed with Marion County Schools.

A request for comment from Marion County Schools Superintendent Donna Hage has not been returned.

