Mary Patricia Retton Egress

Mary Patricia Retton Egress
Mary Patricia Retton Egress(Mary Patricia Retton Egress)
By Master Control
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mary Patricia Retton Egress (known by her grandchildren and great grandchildren as Nanny), 96, of Fairmont passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022. She was born in Fairmont on February 17, 1926, a daughter of the late Joseph and Rose Retton. Mary is survived by her son, Richard J. “Dickie” Egress and his wife Katie; grandchildren, Nicole Marie Connolly and her husband Billy, and Richard Todd Egress and his wife Suzanne; great grandchildren, who were the lights of her life, Brandon Egress, Trent Connolly, and Chad Connolly; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband Virgil Egress; and siblings, Teresa Kuretza, Dick Retton, Sammy Retton, and JoJo Retton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to Pleasant Acres Christian Haven, 41 Pleasant Acre Drive Fairmont, WV 26554. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Friday, November 25, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. The funeral will be at the funeral home on Friday, November 25, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. with Father Romeo Bacalso officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Fairmont. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Opening date for LongHorn Steakhouse in Clarksburg announced
Opening date for LongHorn Steakhouse in Clarksburg announced
Man dead after vehicle found in swampy area
Man dead after vehicle found in swampy area
Rollover crash shuts down Marion County road, HealthNet responds
1 flown to the hospital, 3 others transported after rollover crash
DNR said the boy and the man were members of the same hunting party.
11-year-old shot and killed in hunting accident
Body found in car pulled from Marion County creek
Body found in car pulled from creek

Latest News

Larry Gene Ice
Larry Gene Ice
Robert Eugene “Gene” Riley
Robert Eugene “Gene” Riley
Estelle Taylor Culbreth
Estelle Taylor Culbreth
Sondra Sue (Millan) Blake
Sondra Sue (Millan) Blake