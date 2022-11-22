Mary Patricia Retton Egress (known by her grandchildren and great grandchildren as Nanny), 96, of Fairmont passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022. She was born in Fairmont on February 17, 1926, a daughter of the late Joseph and Rose Retton. Mary is survived by her son, Richard J. “Dickie” Egress and his wife Katie; grandchildren, Nicole Marie Connolly and her husband Billy, and Richard Todd Egress and his wife Suzanne; great grandchildren, who were the lights of her life, Brandon Egress, Trent Connolly, and Chad Connolly; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband Virgil Egress; and siblings, Teresa Kuretza, Dick Retton, Sammy Retton, and JoJo Retton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to Pleasant Acres Christian Haven, 41 Pleasant Acre Drive Fairmont, WV 26554. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Friday, November 25, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. The funeral will be at the funeral home on Friday, November 25, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. with Father Romeo Bacalso officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Fairmont. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

