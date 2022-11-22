Meadowbrook Mall hosting food drive for Clarksburg Mission

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Meadowbrook Mall is partnering with Unicare to sponsor a food drive for the Clarksburg Mission.

They’re looking for canned meats, veggies, and other storable foods. Aside from food they’re also accepting donations of essential kitchen, grooming, and cleaning products.

Darlene Stuckey is a representative from Unicare. The company kicked off the drive today with $250 in goods.

“That is straight from Unicare so I’d like to challenge any other business and their employees to bring more food in so we can help everybody in need during the holidays,” said Stuckey.

Donations can be dropped off in front of the information desk near the food court in the mall.

The drive is going on from now until December 16th.

Joseph Thomas is the marketing director for the mall.

He says he’s proud they can sponsor events like this that help the people of the community who are most in need.

“Of course there’s a lot of people in Harrison County that need our assistance so we’re honored to be that hub -- that central location that people can donate to to make the biggest impact in the community,” said Thomas.

Thomas says Meadowbrook Mall is also hosting the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree and the United Ways gift wrap donation drives.

Stuckey says being able to help members of the community even in little ways makes a big difference.

“To know when you sit down and eat somebody else has food, that’s my favorite thing, knowing that somebody else has something on their plate at Christmas time,” said Stuckey.

Keeping you connected in Bridgeport, John Blashke 5 news.

