Mon Health hospitals earn advanced certification in stroke care

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Three Mon Health System hospitals have earned advanced certification in stroke care.

Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital, Mon Health Medical Center, and Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital have reaffirmed their readiness to handle strokes and stroke related medical problems with the advanced certification.

Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital was recently awarded the DNV Acute Stroke Ready Certification in October 2022. The certification is derived from evidence-based standards set forth by the Brain Attack Coalition and the American Stroke Association.

It affirms that the hospital addresses the initial diagnosis, treatment, and when necessary, facilitates quick transfer to a specialized stroke center with a higher spectrum of stroke care.

“Being recognized as an Acute Stroke Ready Center is a combination of the right equipment, personnel, and training to assess, identify, and treat strokes quickly. This includes the ability to efficiently transfer patients in the instances they require treatment beyond our capabilities,” said Morgan Norman, Trauma and Stroke Program Manager at Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Mon Health Medical Center and Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital have been awarded The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Acute Stroke Ready Certification by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards.

The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a healthcare organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

“This certification lets our community know that we have the resources and commitment to provide the best possible stroke care,” said Briana Bishop, Sepsis and Stroke Coordinator at Mon Health Medical Center. “Achieving this validates the tremendous efforts we have put into this program, ensuring the health and safety of our patients.”

Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital also recently earned the American Stroke Association’s Heart-Check mark for the Acute Stroke Ready Certification.

According to the American Stroke Association, stroke is the leading cause of death, killing 130,000 people each year, and is a leading cause of serious, long-term adult disability.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.