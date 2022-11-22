Paula Sue Staats, 62, of Clarksburg passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022 following a courageous battle with breast cancer. She was born in Richwood on April 20, 1960, a daughter of the late Thomas C. Staats and Paula A. Jackson Staats who survives in Clarksburg. In addition to her mother, Paula is survived by her dog Gabby, four siblings, Valerie Hurst and her husband Dave of Clarksburg, Michelle Miles and her husband Scott of Clarksburg, Jayson Staats of Morgantown and Christy Walls and her husband Wesley of Clarksburg; nieces and nephews, Jessica, T.R., Sheena, Destiny, Sierra, Launa and Jackson; and great nephews, Greysen and Kyren. Paula was a 1978 graduate of Liberty High School and her most recent employment was as a receptionist at All Pets Veterinary. She never met a stranger and enjoyed going to Dollywood at Christmas time. Most of all, Paula cherished her family. In keeping with her wishes, Paula will be cremated. There will be a gathering of family and friends at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Saturday, November 26, 2022 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm where a memorial service will be held at 7:00 pm with Reverend Harry Jenkins officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Harrison County Humane Society, 2450 Saltwell Road, Shinnston WV 26431 or to Wings of Hope, 327 Medical Park Drive, Bridgeport, WV 26330 Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

