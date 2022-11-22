Preston County native selected as a 2023 Rhodes Scholar

FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2012, file photo, a tour group walks through the campus of Harvard...
FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2012, file photo, a tour group walks through the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. Henry Cerbone, from Albright, is a senior at Harvard University. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)(AP)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) are congratulating a Preston County native for his selection as a 2023 Rhodes Scholar.

Henry Cerbone, from Albright, is a senior at Harvard University.

He has been selected as a 2023 Rhodes Scholar. He is the first Rhodes Scholar to be selected through the US District 11 committee, which represents West Virginia, since 2004.

The Rhodes Scholarship is among the world’s most prestigious scholarship programs and honors graduating college seniors for their high academic achievement, moral force of character, instinct for leadership and dedicated service to their communities.

Selected students complete a two-year graduate program at Oxford University in England.

32 outstanding students were selected as 2023 Rhodes Scholars and will begin their programs in October 2024.

Both Senators Manchin and Capito congratulated Cerbone for this prestigious achievement.

The Rhodes Scholarship is an incredible accomplishment for college seniors and Henry has proven himself to be an excellent representative of the Mountain State. I congratulate Henry and his family for his selection as a 2023 Rhodes Scholar and for his remarkable academic, extracurricular and community achievements. Henry has earned this prestigious award through his dedication and hard work not only in the classroom, but also through his selfless devotion to serving others. Young people like Henry are the future of West Virginia and set a wonderful example for each and every one of us. Gayle and I join our entire state in honoring Henry and his family for this outstanding distinction.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV)

I’m so honored to congratulate Albright-native Henry Cerbone on this prestigious recognition as a Rhodes Scholar, the first West Virginian to be awarded this high honor since 2004. Whether through his writings or research, Henry is already contributing through his studies at Harvard, and I am confident that he has a bright and successful future ahead of him. Congratulations, Henry, on your journey from Albright to Cambridge and now to Oxford!

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)

