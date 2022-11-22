Salute to Veterans: Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Throughout the month of November, WDTV will be giving a ‘Salute to Veterans’ by featuring local veterans and organization who help them each day on First at 4.

Ron Eagle with the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association joined First at 4 on Tuesday.

He talked about what the association is, the symbolism of a motorcycle vest patch, and how they help those who serve.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Opening date for LongHorn Steakhouse in Clarksburg announced
Opening date for LongHorn Steakhouse in Clarksburg announced
Man dead after vehicle found in swampy area
Man dead after vehicle found in swampy area
Rollover crash shuts down Marion County road, HealthNet responds
1 flown to the hospital, 3 others transported after rollover crash
DNR said the boy and the man were members of the same hunting party.
11-year-old shot and killed in hunting accident
Body found in car pulled from Marion County creek
Body found in car pulled from creek

Latest News

I-68 westbound shut down in Mon County due to crash. Photo is traffic backed up for miles as of...
I-68 westbound shut down in Mon County due to crash
Nicholas Jones
Belington man charged for hitting another man with piece of wood
COVID-19 vaccination center opening at Meadowbrook Mall
Meadowbrook Mall hosting food drive for Clarksburg Mission
Meadowbrook Mall hosts food drive for Clarksburg Mission
First at 4 Forum: Tina Yoke
First at 4 Forum: Tina Yoke