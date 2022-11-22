Salute to Veterans: Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Throughout the month of November, WDTV will be giving a ‘Salute to Veterans’ by featuring local veterans and organization who help them each day on First at 4.
Ron Eagle with the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association joined First at 4 on Tuesday.
He talked about what the association is, the symbolism of a motorcycle vest patch, and how they help those who serve.
You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.
Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.