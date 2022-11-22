Shawn Patrick Halpenny, 60, of Fairmont, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022. He was born in Fairmont on February 18, 1962, a son of Donald Lawrence Halpenny and the late Anita Halpenny. Shawn was employed by Price Cutter. In addition to his father, Shawn is survived by his brothers, Keith Halpenny and his wife Melissa, Brian Halpenny and his wife Frances, and Colin Halpenny; his sister, Erin Comas; nieces and nephews, Garrett Halpenny, Madison Halpenny, Mia Halpenny, Mariah Strakal and her husband Danny, Carly Halpenny, Anna Halpenny, Christopher Wiley, and Joshua Wiley; great grandson, Raiden Halpenny; and great nieces, Alynn Halpenny and Neveah Halpenny. In addition to his mother, Shawn was preceded in death by his nephew, Tyler Halpenny. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The funeral will be at the funeral home on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Bill Preston. Interment will follow at Beverly Hills Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

