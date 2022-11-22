Sondra Sue (Millan) Blake, 82, of Fairmont, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022, at WVU Medicine Ruby Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on January 19, 1940, in Worthington; a daughter of the late Forrest Morgan Millan and Frances (Thorne) Millan. Along with being a loving wife and mother she was a social worker helping so many people throughout her life. She was a member of the Rose of Sharon Church, dedicated 13 years to coaching IUE Rocket cheerleaders, took many people under her wings showing them love and guidance. Sondra is survived by her son, Terry Eugene Blake and his wife, Cathy; her daughter, Dona Fike and her husband Richard; her son-in-law, Bob Philips; her stepdaughters, Debbie and Kim Vandergrift; loving cousins; many friends she loved as family and her loving fur baby companion, Bandit. Sondra was the proud grandmother of the “dirty dozen”, T.J. Phillips and his wife, Nicole, Matt Phillips and his wife, Jodi, Veronica Gunter and her husband, Josh, Valerie Keller and her husband, Tyson, Audrey Daniecki and her husband, Jonas, Neone Brazil and her husband, Brian, Rick Fike, Zac Fike, Jacob Fike and his girlfriend, Samantha, Destry Fike and his wife, Amber, Gabby Fike, and several adopted grands including Can, Rain, Justin, and many more. She has 20 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Sondra was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Eugene G. Blake;her daughter, Lisa Blake Phillips; her second husband, Darrell Vandergrift; and her grandson, Joshua Fike. Per his request, Sondra will be cremated. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Saturday, November 26, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 3:00 p.m. A private inurnment will take place later date at I.O.O.F Cemetery in Enterprise. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

